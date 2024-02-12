The technology sector continues to face a wave of layoffs, with over 32,000 employees let go in the early weeks of 2024. This trend follows a year where tech companies collectively laid off approximately 260,000 workers. In a recent development, Snap (SNAP, Financial) announced a 10% reduction in its global workforce, equating to around 500 employees. This move is part of a broader effort by tech firms to streamline operations and enhance profitability amidst a cooling labor market.

In a dramatic turn of events, Invitae (NVTA, Financial) saw its shares plummet by 77% following reports that the company is considering bankruptcy. The genetic-testing firm has reportedly engaged restructuring advisers and is exploring strategic alternatives, including bankruptcy, to manage its $1.5 billion debt. The stock was halted pending news, and the company has not commented on the speculation.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO, Financial) weight loss therapy, Wegovy, is expected to see improved supply availability as Novo Holdings acquires U.S. contract manufacturer Catalent (CTLT, Financial) in a significant $16.5 billion deal. This acquisition aims to enhance Novo Nordisk's production capacity, particularly for its diabetes and obesity treatments, including Wegovy and Ozempic.

Regional bank stocks, including New York Community Bancorp (NYCB, Financial), experienced a downturn as concerns about the bank's commercial real estate loans and dividend cuts raised fears of a broader impact on the sector. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (KRX) fell by 2.1%, with NYCB's stock dropping by 5.6%.

The metals and mining sector faced a selloff, led by Alcoa (AA, Financial), which fell 8.6% after former President Donald Trump suggested he might impose tariffs on Chinese goods if re-elected. The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) and other mining stocks, such as Freeport McMoRan (FCX) and Newmont (NEM), also saw declines.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD, Financial) experienced a significant downgrade and a 16% drop in its share price after the company cut its profit forecast for the year. The revised earnings outlook and a disappointing fiscal first-quarter report contributed to the stock reaching a four-year low.

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) shares continued to rise as Goldman Sachs reiterated its Conviction Buy rating and increased its price target. The semiconductor giant is benefiting from strong demand for AI-related servers and an improving GPU supply.

Ur-Energy (URG, Financial) and enCore Energy (EU, Financial) received Buy ratings from B. Riley, with the analyst highlighting Ur-Energy's low-cost production and potential for strong long-term scale in the U.S. uranium market.

The Department of Justice has initiated an investigation into Archer-Daniels-Midland's (ADM, Financial) nutrition business accounting practices, causing the company's shares to fall by 4.5%.

MorphoSys AG (MOR, Financial) shares soared following reports that Novartis (NVS, Financial) is in advanced talks to acquire the cancer drugmaker, potentially outbidding Incyte (INCY).

Celebrated designer Zac Posen is set to join The Gap (GPS, Financial), taking on the role of creative director and chief creative officer of Old Navy, which led to a near 1% rise in Gap's shares.

Qualys (QLYS, Financial) shares dropped after Microsoft (MSFT) announced plans to retire a cybersecurity solution powered by Qualys in favor of its own offering.

Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) is expected to report a year-over-year decline in earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter, with investors keenly awaiting the company's guidance amidst a downturn in the residential solar market.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT, Financial) is reportedly in discussions to acquire the Graduate Hotels brand, a move that would mark a shift in the company's typical growth strategy.

DocuSign (DOCU, Financial) saw a reduction in its price target at Wells Fargo as takeover talks with private equity firms appeared to have stalled, leading to a 7.2% drop in its shares.

The Apple (AAPL, Financial) Vision Pro has gone on sale with strong early customer interest, prompting Wedbush Securities to predict higher sales than initially estimated.

Investors are anticipating updates on Eli Lilly's (LLY, Financial) Zepbound rollout during the company's Q4 earnings report, especially in light of Novo Holdings' acquisition of Catalent to boost production for Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.