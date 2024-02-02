Q3 2024 Panasonic Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Hirokazu Umeda - Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Group CFO, Executive VP & Representative Director



I would like to go over the consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. These are the highlights. Regarding the U.S. inflation Reduction Act or IRA, the accounting treatment is the same as in the first and second quarters. Proposed rules for Section 4