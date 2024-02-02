Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hirokazu Umeda
Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Group CFO, Executive VP & Representative Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Junya Ayada
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Masahiro Ono
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Mika Nishimura
Okasan Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Yu Okazaki
Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Hirokazu Umeda - Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Group CFO, Executive VP & Representative Director
I would like to go over the consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. These are the highlights. Regarding the U.S. inflation Reduction Act or IRA, the accounting treatment is the same as in the first and second quarters. Proposed rules for Section 4
Q3 2024 Panasonic Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...