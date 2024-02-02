Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT

David Boyd Burritt - United States Steel Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Hello, everybody. Thank you for watching. And please take some time to review our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings materials available here. In light of the pending merger with Nippon Steel Corporation, or NSC, we are not posting a traditional earnings call this quarter. However, we want to highlight our fourth quarter financial results and provide an update on the business. The key word is Excited. Excited about the U.S. Steel now and for the future, excited to have achieved another record safety year, excited to have delivered another strong financial quarter, excited that our in-flight strategic projects are another quarter closer to start-up and excited, of course, by the announcement of the terrific transaction with NSC. Together, U.S. Steel and NSC are looking forward to creating the best deal maker with world-leading capabilities.



We continue to work towards closing the transaction in the second or third quarter of 2024. The preliminary proxy statement filed with the SEC on January 24, has more informa