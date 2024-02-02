Q3 2024 Indian Hotels Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT

Puneet Chhatwal Indian Hotels Company Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining our global conference call for Q3 2023, '24. India Hotels delivers best ever quarter three. We are pleased to share that our record performance has continued in Q3, making this the seventh consecutive quarter of best-ever performance for IHCL.



Our stand-alone revenue grew 22% year on year to INR1,323 crores, EBITDA grew 30% year on year to INR601 crore, yielding EBITDA margin expansion of 290 basis points to 45.4%. Our consolidated revenues showcased a growth of 15% year on year to INR2,004 crore and EBITDA growth of 18% year