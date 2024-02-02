Q3 2024 KDDI Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

9433.T - KDDI Corp

Q3 2024 KDDI Corp Earnings Presentation

Feb 02, 2024



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

Welcome. Let me share with you Financial Results of the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending in March 2024.



First of all, to the victims of the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquakes and their families, we offer our heartfelt support. KDDI have been working with related parties to quickly restore telecommunication services and support. From the left, for early restoration and securing communication of base stations, we have been providing 200 units for portable existing base stations utilizing Starlink. In addition, we provided 550 units of Starlink to evacuation centers and disaster response agencies. There has been MNO cooperation with NTT DOCOMO mutual utilization in base stations and ships with SoftBank. Mutual utiliz