Q4 2023 Castrol India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 06:45AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 4Q and FY2023 earnings conference call for Castrol India Limited. Please note that all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) We have with us Mr. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited; and Mr. Deepesh Baxi, Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director, Castrol India Limited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sangwan for his remarks.



Sandeep Sangwan - Castrol India Limited - MD



Hi, good afternoon, everyone. Can you hear?



Sandeep Sangwan - Castrol India Limited - MD



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Castrol India's fourth quarter '23 earnings call. I hope you and your family are doing well. We are pleased to share that Castrol India Limited delivered strong growth in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and here, I'd like to remind you that we follow the Jan to December calendar year for our reportin