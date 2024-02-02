Full Year 2023 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Dalborg - AddLife AB - CEO & President



Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome to the AddLife fourth-quarter presentation. We're very happy to present the fourth quarter to you today. And then after that, we will open up for questions and answers. And after that, there's also going to be an opportunity to review a very nice video describing our biomedical and research business unit, as well as one of our very exciting Italian companies, Euroclone. Thank you. So let's move on to the numbers.



I'm very happy to present today, a very healthy fourth quarter for AddLife. We had a strong growth and a significant improvement in cash flow. Customer demand remains very healthy across the board, and we saw a growth of 9% in the quarter. And with that, we conclude the 2023 with 10% organic growth, which is a quite strong number for us.



In the labtech business area, we saw a growth of 13%, so quite strong, and 6% in medtech. EBITA grew by 7%, keeping margins relatively stable. However, in labtech, we had a very strong margin at 14.5%, and in medtech, in around 9%. Here in medtech though,