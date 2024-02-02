Q4 2023 Icelandair Group hf Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Bogi Bogason - Icelandair Group hf. - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Icelandair fourth-quarter and full-year results of last year '23.



My name is Bogi Nils Bogason and here with me is Ãvar Kristinsson, our CFO. And as usual, we will start by presenting the financial and touch upon the outlook. And following that, we will have a Q&A session and please send us questions. The e-mail address is [email protected].



We can say that in the year '23, we finalized the post-COVID ramp-up. And the capacity in the route network grew by 80% with 2 percentage points increase in the load factor, which would have been higher, if not for the considerable negative impact of the seismic activities and the ATC strikes in the very important weeks just before Christmas.

