Full Year 2023 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Tomas Spurny - Moneta Money Bank as - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I have the pleasure to open today presentation of our 2023 result and coverage of the fourth quarter of the previous year. If I may ask you to turn page, to turn attention to page number 2, where we have the key highlights of the full year. Last year, Moneta generated net profit of CZK5.2 billion. We have slight improvement or stability, if you will, against the previous year, we performed at a level of 0.3% better.



The net result translates into earnings per share of CZK10.2 per share, and on the basis of tha