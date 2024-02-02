Q4 2023 Konecranes Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Konecranes earnings conference. My name is Kiira FrÃ¶berg, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Konecranes. Here with me today, I have our President and CEO, Anders Svensson; and our CFO, Teo Ottola. We have renewed our presentation a bit. In case you have not noticed, Konecranes launched its new brand identity for a couple of weeks ago. Our new brand promise is Konecranes moves what matters and the earnings presentation reflects the new brand we shall look.



Before we start the actual presentation. I would kindly remind that the presentation contains forward-looking statements. The agenda is the usual one. Anders will start by walking through the group-level results, after which Dale will focus on the business segments. And after the presentations, we will have a Q&A as usual. Please, Anders, I think it's time for you to start.



Thank you, Kiira, and a warm welcome also from my side to this webcast. Before