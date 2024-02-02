Feb 02, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited. Q3 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instruction) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amber Shukla from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Amber Shukla - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd - Moderator



Thank you. On behalf of Motilal Oswal, I would like to welcome you all to the Q3 FY24 earnings call of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited. Let me introduce you to the management participating with us on today's earnings call and hand it over to them for the opening remarks. We have with us Mr. Y. Delli Babu, Chief Financial Officer. Without any further delay, I request Mr. Babu, to start with his opening remarks.



Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Y. Delli Babu - Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd - CFO



Thank you, Amber. Good afternoon to all of you who have joined this call, thanks for coming in. During the current quarter