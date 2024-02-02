Q3 2024 UPL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the UPL Limited Q3 FY24 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Radhika Arora. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Radhika Arora - UPL Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, [Dorvin]. Good day, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for the results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The presentation press release and the financial statements have been made available on the website. And we take as having read the Safe Harbor statement.



From the management team we have with us today, Vice Chairman, Rajendra Darak; CEO of Global Crop Protection Business, Mike Frank; CFO, Anand Vora; Chief Supply Chain Officer, Raj Tiwari; and Bhupen Dubey and Ashish Dobhal, the CEOs of the Advanta Business and UPL SAS.



We will start with Mike and Anand presenting the performance for the quarter followed by the Q&A. With that, let me now hand it over to Anand. Over to you, Anand.



Anand Vo