Q3 2024 Jupiter Wagons Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today in the 9 months and Q3 earnings FY '24 earnings call of Jupiter Wagons Limited. On behalf of Systematix, I would like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this earnings call.
Today, we have with us Mr. Vivek Lohia, Managing Director; and Mr. Sanjiv Keshri, Chief Financial Officer.
I'll now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks. And after that, we can open up for the Q&A. Thanks, and over to you, Vivek sir.
Vivek Lohia - Jupiter Wagons Limited - MD & Executive Director
Yes. Thank you, Sudip for the introduction. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the earnings for the third quarter and 9 months of FY '24. We are pleased to announce that we have sustained robust momentum in our performance with stellar growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax for the quarter and the 9 months ending December 31, 2023. This performance validates the progress in execution of our strate
