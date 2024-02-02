Feb 02, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome everyone to the Cboe Global Markets Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand the call over to Ken Hill, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. You may begin your conference.
Kenneth William Hill - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. - VP of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, Fred Tomczyk, our CEO; and Dave Howson, our Global President, will discuss our performance for the quarter and provide an update for our strategic initiatives. Then Jill Griebenow, our Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, will provide an overview of our financial results for the quarter as well as discuss our 2024 financial outlook. Following their comments, we will open the call to Q&A. Also joining us for Q&A will be Chris Isaacson, our Chief Operating Officer.
I would like to point out that this presentation will include the use of slides.
Q4 2023 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...