Feb 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, and thank you for joining Q4 2023 Fixed Income Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Being my pleasure to turn the conference now to Philip Teuchner, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Philip Teuchner - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Debt IR



Good afternoon or good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. On the call, our Group Treasurer, Richard Stewart will take us through some fixed income-specific topics. From the subsequent Q&A session, we also have our CFO, James von Moltke to answer your questions.



The slides that accompany the topics are available for download from our website at db.com. After the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions. Before we get started, I just want to remind you that the presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which may not develop as we currently expect. Therefore, please take note of the precautionary warning at the end of our materials.



Wi