Q1 2024 Johnson Outdoors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Johnson Outdoors' first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call will be led by Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Outdoors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Also on the call is David Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Prior to the question-and-answer session, all participants will be placed in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, the question-and-answer session will begin. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. Your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, simply drop off the line.



I would now like to turn the call over to Pat Penman from Johnson Outdoors. Please go ahead, Ms. Penman.



Pat Penman - Johnson Outdoors Inc. - VP of Marketing Services & Global Communication



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our discussion of Johnson Outdoors' results for the 2024 fiscal first quarter. If you need a copy of today's news release, it is available on our website at johnsonoutdoors.com