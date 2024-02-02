Feb 02, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Jessica, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ensign Q4 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Keetch. Please go ahead.
Chad Keetch - Ensign Group Inc - Chief Investment Officer, EVP & Secretary
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website that ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 PM Pacific on Friday, March 1, 2024. We want to remind anyone that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, February 2, 2024, and these statements have not been or will be updated subsequent to today's call.
Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are sub
Q4 2023 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...