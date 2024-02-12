Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY), a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's RNAi-based medicines are used in the treatment of a variety of diseases, including rare genetic disorders, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases.

According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, EVP, CLO & Secretary Indrani Franchini, sold 1,591 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc on February 2, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $170.99, resulting in a total value of $272,012.09.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,091 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's trading activities can be seen as part of the broader insider trend at the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc indicates a pattern of selling, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $170.99, giving the company a market cap of $21.421 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.45, with a GuruFocus Value of $376.87, suggesting that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

