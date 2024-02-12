Insider Sell: EVP, CLO & Secretary Indrani Franchini Sells 1,591 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY), a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's RNAi-based medicines are used in the treatment of a variety of diseases, including rare genetic disorders, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases.

According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, EVP, CLO & Secretary Indrani Franchini, sold 1,591 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc on February 2, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $170.99, resulting in a total value of $272,012.09.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,091 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's trading activities can be seen as part of the broader insider trend at the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc indicates a pattern of selling, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $170.99, giving the company a market cap of $21.421 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.45, with a GuruFocus Value of $376.87, suggesting that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
