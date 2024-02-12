On February 2, 2024, Rachel Stern, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS), sold 9,247 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the provided document.

FactSet Research Systems Inc is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service for the investment and corporate communities. The company delivers insight and information to financial professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies, which support the investment process.

According to the data, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,801 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 23 insider sells for FactSet Research Systems Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were trading at $480.19, resulting in a market capitalization of $18.182 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 38.62, which is above both the industry median of 18.84 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.01, indicating that FactSet Research Systems Inc was Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value of $475.31. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of sales that could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's valuation when interpreting these transactions.

Investors and analysts often look at insider transactions as one of many indicators to gauge the potential future performance of a company's stock. While insider sales can suggest a variety of things, they do not always necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company by the insiders.

