Airbnb Inc CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 25,000 Shares

A recent SEC filing has revealed that Dave Stephenson, the CFO of Airbnb Inc (ABNB, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company on February 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $144.54 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,613,500.

Airbnb Inc operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. It is based in San Francisco, California, and offers access to millions of unique places to stay in more than 100,000 cities and 191 countries and regions worldwide.

According to the insider's trading history, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 146,568 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 124 insider sells for Airbnb Inc.

The market capitalization of Airbnb Inc stood at $92.793 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio was reported at 17.51, which is below both the industry median of 20.29 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

On the valuation front, with a share price of $144.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $180.26, Airbnb Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.8, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Airbnb Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Airbnb Inc's current valuation status in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.