Diodes Inc President Gary Yu Sells 2,900 Shares

On February 2, 2024, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes Inc (DIOD, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $66.81 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $193,749.

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality semiconductor products to the electronics industry. The company's offerings include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers.

Over the past year, Gary Yu has sold a total of 13,900 shares of Diodes Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Diodes Inc shows a pattern of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Diodes Inc had a market cap of $3.098 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 10.62, which is below the industry median of 27.11 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $66.81 and the GuruFocus Value of $91.01, Diodes Inc had a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock was modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.