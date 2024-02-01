Evercore Inc CFO Timothy Lalonde Sells 2,500 Shares

On February 1, 2024, Timothy Lalonde, the CFO of Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Evercore Inc is an investment banking advisory firm. The company's primary business segments include investment banking, which provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and other strategic corporate transactions; and investment management, which includes wealth management and trust services for high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and private equity funds.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells for Evercore Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Evercore Inc were trading at $173.51, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.586 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 27.58, which is above the industry median of 18.84 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.42, indicating that Evercore Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.