Q1 2020 ATA Creativity Global Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Carolyne Y. Sohn - The Equity Group, Inc. - VP



Thank you, Greg, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. The press release announcing ATA Creativity Global's, or ACG's, results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, is available at the IR section of the company's website at www.atai.net.cn. As part of this conference call, the company has an accompanying slide presentation available on its website. A replay of this broadcast will also be made available at ACG's website for the next 90 days.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discu