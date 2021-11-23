Aadi Bioscience Inc FYARRO Corporate Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience FYARRO's Approval Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andrew Kwon, Vice President of Corporate Development at Aadi Bioscience. Thank you Andrew, you may begin.



Andrew Kwon - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - VP, Business and Corporate Development



Thank you, operator. Welcome to our conference call to discuss the FDA approval of FYARRO for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor, also known as PEComa. A press release announcing the approval is available on our website at aadibio.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties and therefore actual