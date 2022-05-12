Q1 2022 Aadi Bioscience Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience, Incorporated. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andrew Kwon, VP of Business Development and Corporate Strategy. Thank you. You may begin.



Andrew Kwon -



I would like to welcome everyone to the first Aadi Bioscience quarterly results call for Q1 2022. With us on the call today from Aadi Bioscience are Neil Desai, Founder, President and CEO, who will give a quick overview of the quarter; Brendan Delaney, Chief Operating Officer, who will provide early commercial uptake commentary and metrics; Dr. Loretta M. Itri, Chief Medical Officer, who will walk us through clinical development priorities and forthcoming updates; and Scott Giacobello, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide an overview of our financials this quarter.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that statements we make on this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Actual events or