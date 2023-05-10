Q1 2023 Aadi Bioscience Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Now I'll turn the call over to Marcy Graham, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Aadi Bioscience. Ms. Graham, please go ahead.



Marcy Graham - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience conference call to provide an operational update and review results for the first quarter of 2023. Joining me on the call today is Scott Giacobello, our CFO and Interim President and CEO, who will provide an overview of financial and operational activity during the period, including an update on our continued commercial progress; followed by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Loretta Itri, who will provide an update on our PRECISION 1 study and clinical development plans for 2023. We will open the line for questions at the end of the call following closing comments.



A quick reminder that statements made o