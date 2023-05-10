May 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded.
Now I'll turn the call over to Marcy Graham, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Aadi Bioscience. Ms. Graham, please go ahead.
Marcy Graham - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience conference call to provide an operational update and review results for the first quarter of 2023. Joining me on the call today is Scott Giacobello, our CFO and Interim President and CEO, who will provide an overview of financial and operational activity during the period, including an update on our continued commercial progress; followed by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Loretta Itri, who will provide an update on our PRECISION 1 study and clinical development plans for 2023. We will open the line for questions at the end of the call following closing comments.
A quick reminder that statements made o
Q1 2023 Aadi Bioscience Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...