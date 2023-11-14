Nov 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Roger Song - Jefferies LLC - Analyst
All right. All right. Welcome, everyone, to day one at Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London. So our next presenting company is Aadi Bioscience. Welcome, Dave and Scott.
Scott Giacobello - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - CFO
Good morning.
Dave Lennon - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - President & CEO
Thank you, Roger.
Questions and Answers:Roger Song - Jefferies LLC - Analyst
Awesome. Yeah. So maybe we start from overview. If people are new to your Aadi story or know you for a while but haven't really followed for the recent updates, what is your updated elevator pitch for the investors?
Dave Lennon - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - President & CEO
Yeah, sure. Thanks, Roger. Thanks for allowing us to attend today at Jefferies, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for coming. So we're Aadi Biosciences. I'm the new CEO, Dave Lennon. I joined in the beginning of October and have been delighted to be sharing