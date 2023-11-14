Nov 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Roger Song - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



All right. All right. Welcome, everyone, to day one at Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London. So our next presenting company is Aadi Bioscience. Welcome, Dave and Scott.



Scott Giacobello - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - CFO



Good morning.



Dave Lennon - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Roger.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC - AnalystAwesome. Yeah. So maybe we start from overview. If people are new to your Aadi story or know you for a while but haven't really followed for the recent updates, what is your updated elevator pitch for the investors?- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - President & CEOYeah, sure. Thanks, Roger. Thanks for allowing us to attend today at Jefferies, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for coming. So we're Aadi Biosciences. I'm the new CEO, Dave Lennon. I joined in the beginning of October and have been delighted to be sharing