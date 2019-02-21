Q4 2018 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

I'm Maria Riley, Applied Optoelectronics' Investor Relations, and I'm pleased to welcome you to AOI's Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and year 2018 results, and provided its outlook for the first quarter of 2019.



The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com. This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to the recording can be found on the Investor Relations page of the AOI website and will be archived for 1-year. Joining us on today's call is Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, Chairman an