Q3 2019 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jamie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Applied Optoelectronics' Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Monica Gould, investor relations for AOI. Ms. Gould, you may begin.



Monica M. Gould - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD



Thank you. I'm Monica Gould, Applied Optoelectronics' investor relations, and I am pleased to welcome you to AOI's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.



After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2019 financial results and provided its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019. The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com. This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to that recording can be found on the investor relations page of the AOI website and will be archived for 1 year.



Joining