Q4 2021 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. I will be your conference operator. And at this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Applied Optoelectronics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for AOI. Ms. Fuller, you may begin.



Cassidy Fuller -



Thank you. I'm Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for Applied Optoelectronics. And I'm pleased to welcome you to AOI's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results conference call.



After the market closed today, AOI issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provided its outlook for the first quarter of 2020. The release is also available on the company's website at ao-inc.com. This call is being recorded and webcast live. A link to the recording can be found on the Investor Relations section of the AOI website. It will be archived for 1 year.



Joining us on today's call are Dr. Thompson Lin, A