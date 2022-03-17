Aaon Inc at JPMorgan Industrials Conference Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 06:10PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Great. Thanks, everyone. Up next, we have AAON. We don't cover them, but it's a very interesting company, near and dear to my heart with HVAC. Great story, tremendous growth over the years. We have Rebecca Thompson, Gary Fields and Joe Mondillo. So I'll pass it off to you guys and go through a little presentation then we'll do Q&A.



Gary D. Fields - AAON, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Okay. Perfect. So we also brought Matt Tobolski from BasX, our new acquisition with us. So I want to start off kind of give you a little bit of an overview of the company. We are a semi-custom manufacturer primarily of packaged rooftop equipment. We also make indoor air handlers and condensing units, all for the commercial and industrial sector.



We have little to no presence in the residential market. Our new acquisition BasX addresses central data centers and clean rooms primarily, with a little bit of involvement in custom air handling equipment. So we've been a leader in this semi-custom market, really established that category many years ago, ab