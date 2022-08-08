Aug 08, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the AAON Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Mondillo, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Joseph Logan Mondillo - AAON, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. The press release announcing our second quarter 2022 financial results was issued after market close today and can be found on our corporate website, aaon.com. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Gary Fields, our President and CEO; and Rebecca Thompson, our CFO and Treasurer; Shortly, I'll be handing the call off to Rebecca to go through the second quarter results. Gary will then provide further insight on the quarter along with commentary on our outlook, and then we'll open up the call for Q&A. Prior to that, though, we begin with our customary forward-looking statement policy.
During the call, any statement presented dealing with information that is not historical,
Q2 2022 Aaon Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...