Q3 2022 Aaon Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 10:15PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to AAON's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Joe Mondillo, Director of IR, you may begin your conference.
Joseph Logan Mondillo - AAON, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. A press release announcing our third quarter 2022 financial results was issued after market close today and can be found on our corporate website aaon.com.
Joining me on the call today are Gary Fields, our President and CEO; and Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer. Shortly, I'll be handing the call off to Rebecca, for her to go through the third quarter results. Gary will then provide further insight on the quarter along with commentary on our outlook, and then we'll open-up the call to Q&A.
Prior to that though, we begin our customary forward-looking statement policy. During the call any statement presented dealing with information that is not historical is considered forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe harbor provisions o
