Aaon Inc Investor Day Transcript

Joseph Logan Mondillo - AAON, Inc. - Director of IR



Joseph Logan Mondillo - AAON, Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning. Welcome to AAON's 2023 Investor Day. My name is Joe Mondillo. For those who are not familiar, I'm AAON's Director of Investor Relations. Thank you for all coming today. We really appreciate it. We know Tulsa is not the easiest place to get to, and your time is very valuable. So we really respect that, and we really appreciate it. For those on the webcast that couldn't be here in person, we also appreciate your attention.



So really excited for what we have in store for you guys today. Yesterday, I think, was very educational. You really had a chance to see the product, see the facilities, get a chance to see our new exploration center, which is our marketing center, the laboratory and the manufacturing. Today is really all about who AAON is, where we've come from, where we're going and really showcasing our leadership team that's leading the company's strategy.



So with that, I'd like to introduce -- actually, sorry