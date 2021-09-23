Sep 23, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT
Marisa Hernandez - Sidoti & Company, LLC. - Analyst
My name is Marisa Hernandez, and I am a Research Analyst here at Sidoti. The format of the webcast today will be a 20-minute presentation by management, followed by Q&A. If you'd like to ask a question, please type it in the Q&A box at the bottom of your screen in Zoom, and I'll ask it for you.
With that, it is my pleasure to introduce Mr. Ryan Melsert, CEO and CTO. Welcome, Ryan.
Ryan Melsert - American Battery Technology Company - CEO, CTO & Director
Thank you, it's great to be here.
Marisa Hernandez - Sidoti & Company, LLC. - Analyst
You may take it away.
Ryan Melsert - American Battery Technology Company - CEO, CTO & Director
Okay. Well, thank you, everybody, for joining. Like Marisa mentioned, I'm the CEO and CTO of American Technology Company, American Battery Technology. So, we are a publicly traded company. We are currently listed on the over-the-counter exchange. We have submitted a
American Battery Metals Corp at Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference Transcript
Sep 23, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...