Oct 05, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ryan Melsert - American Battery Technology Company - CEO & Chief Technology Officer



(audio in progress) Looking at the whole ecosystem on the right, as we move towards a circular supply chain, the different groups within these buckets really become interrelated. So as we have in the bottom right, the lithium-ion battery recycling and primary battery metals. So taking different types of resources from the field that are lithium or nickel or cobalt bearing and developing different mechanisms and techniques for how to liberate those elements, how to purify them to battery grade and how to sell them into the market.



And then, both the battery recycling and the primary metals can make identical materials, made to the same specifications. And both can be done domestically in the US, if done correctly. Those are sold to the cathode and chemical refiners and waste material coming back into the recycling facility. And then the same with cell manufacturers and vehicle OEMs.



So having relationships with companies in each of those other three groups becomes very important as this is a bi-directional