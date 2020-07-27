Jul 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to Ameris Bancorp Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Stokes, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Nicole S. Stokes - Ameris Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO
Great. Thank you, Kate, and thank you to all who have joined our call today. During the call, we will be referencing the press release and the financial highlights that are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at amerisbank.com.
I am joined today by Palmer Proctor, our CEO; and Jon Edwards, our Chief Credit Officer. Palmer will begin with some opening general comments, and then I'll discuss the details of our financial results before we open it up for Q&A. I think I'm supposed to mention here that we're social distancing. Although we are in the same room, we're social distancing, for sure.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that our comments may include forward-looking statements. These state
Q2 2020 Ameris Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...