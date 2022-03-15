Mar 15, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the conference call being hosted today by Alector's management. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Marc Grasso, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Grasso - Alector, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on today's call. I'm Marc Grasso, Alector's Chief Financial Officer. I recently joined the company, and I'm excited to be working with the broader leadership team to advance Alector's mission. We will be reviewing data release today, which will also be presented live tomorrow by Dr. Sam Jackson, our Interim Chief Medical Officer at the AD/PD 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders Meeting. We will discuss the rationale of elevating progranulin for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia patients with a C9orf72 mutation, 12-month data results from the INFR