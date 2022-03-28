Alector Inc at Stifel CNS Days (Virtual) Transcript

Mar 28, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Paul Matteis - Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst



Great. Thank you very much, everybody. It's my pleasure to be hosting a panel here with the Alector executive team. We will have a lot of different things to talk about.



Paul Matteis - Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst



But maybe to start, I can kick it over to Arnon to give an update and overview of the key mid- to late-stage Alector programs. How does that sound?



Arnon Rosenthal - Alector, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, & Director



Sounds great. Thank you for the invite, Paul.



So as you know, Alector mission is to recruit the brain immune system to counteract multiple disease pathologies in neurodegeneration. And with this approach, we now have multiple clinical programs. Our most advanced program is 001. It's a progranulin-elevating drug, and it is now in a registrational Phase 3 in frontotemporal dementia patients with progranulin mutations. In addition, the same drug is in open-label Phase 2 in progranulin mutation carriers with FTD and C9orf mutation carries with