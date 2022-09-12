Sep 12, 2022 / 09:25PM GMT

Matthew Kelsey Harrison - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Okay. Great. Well, good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for sticking around for our last session today. Really pleased to have Alector with us for the session. I'm Matthew Harrison, one of the biotech analysts here at Morgan Stanley. Just quickly before we get started, I need to read a disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.



So really pleased to have Arnon Rosenthal, who's the CEO; and Marc Grasso, the CFO with us. Arnon, I guess maybe a good place to start is just -- I mean, I know you probably do this a lot of the time, but I think it's always nice to just refocus on -- the focus here is immuno-neurology, which is, I think, different from some of the other neurodegeneration companies. So maybe just bring people back to sort of the underlying thesis for the company and how you think about the targets that you're focused on?



