May 10, 2023 / 09:20PM GMT

Gregory Allen Harrison - BofA Securities, Research Division - Analyst



It's a Day 2 of the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. I'm Greg Harrison, one of the SMid biotech analysts here. At this time, we have Alector to present. And on behalf of Alector is Marc Grasso, CFO. Take it away, Marc.



Marc Grasso - Alector, Inc. - CFO, Principal Financial Officer & Principal Accounting Officer



Thanks, Greg. We appreciate the opportunity to present Alector to you today.



Before we begin, just to make a note that I will be making some forward-looking statements, and I'd encourage you to review our SEC filings and our statement here for more information.



So at Alector, we're passionate about making brain disorders history. This is not just a bold vision, but it's also based on transformative science that Alector has been pioneering over the past decade. And I'm going to talk today about a number of our late-stage clinical programs that have significant data readouts in the coming years. And we're doing this with an experienced team, world-class pharmac