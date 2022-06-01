Jun 01, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT

Joshua Louis Buchalter - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - VP & Research Associate



Thank you for joining us at our 50th Annual TMT Conference. I'm Josh Buchalter, semiconductor analyst at Cowen. Very pleased to be joined by Ravi Vig and Derek D'Antilio of Allegro MicroSystems.



As Ravi just informed me that this will be his last conference as CEO. So I guess for those who haven't read our initiation report from last week, would you mind introducing yourself and the company?



Ravi Vig - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Josh. Yes, it is my last conference. I've had a good run. Allegro is a semiconductor company and located in Manchester, New Hampshire, focused on automotive. Great secular growth factors: revenue about $768 million last year, great profitability. We came out public in 2020, in the fall of 2020 with an operating model that we had expected to get to about this revenue and gross margins in the 55% range, establish growth vectors in xEV, ADAS, industrial. We've achieved a lot of those milestones