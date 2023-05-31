May 31, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Joshua Louis Buchalter - TD Cowen, Research Division - VP



Okay. All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. I'm Josh Buchalter, semiconductor analyst at TD Cowen. Thanks for making it to the afternoon sessions of Day 1 of the 51st Annual TMT Conference. Very pleased to be joined by Derek D'Antilio, of Allegro MicroSystems. I think some people in the room are probably familiar with your background in the companies, but maybe you can spend a couple of minutes introducing yourself and the Allegro story.



Derek P. D'Antilio - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Sure. Thank you, Josh. Always a good conference. So I'm Derek D'Antilio, the CFO of Allegro MicroSystems. I joined about 1.5 years ago, I spent the last 25 years or so either auditing semiconductor companies or semiconductor capital equipment companies or as a senior finance or CFO roles at semiconductor companies largely in the Boston area. Allegro MicroSystems is an interesting company. We're a global leader in sensing and power solutions, integrated