Q2 2019 Allegiant Travel Co Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher Allen - Allegiant Travel Company - Director of IR



Thank you. Welcome to Allegiant Travel Company's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Maury Gallagher, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; John Redmond, the company's President; Greg Anderson, our Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer; Scott Sheldon, our EVP and Chief Operating Officer; and Scott DeAngelo, our Chief Marketing Officer; and Drew Wells, our VP of Revenue and Planning; and a handful of others to help answer any questions. So we'll start with some commentary then open up to questions.



The company's comments today will contain forward-looking statements concerning our future performance and strategic plan.