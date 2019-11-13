Allegiant Travel Co Investor Day Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Maurice J. Gallagher - Allegiant Travel Company - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2019 Allegiant Investor Day Conference. I appreciate all of you East Coasters leaving that cold weather and coming to our 70-degree thing. Typically, when you show up here in normal time from November 1 on through the end of March, you have to leave $10 just because of the -- never mind. First thing I want to do is John is going to bring up our map, and I want to -- I'm a big believer in visuals. And I don't know if you ever go out on our website, but you can see a route map that we put up, that's pretty -- it's interactive, as we call it. And so John has got this up there. And those yellow dots down in Florida, we'll go there first. And Sanford is the one that's up now.



Go start it from the beginning, John, so you see it grow. I like that part.



So there's Sanford. That's 73 routes, I think. Go across to St. Pete, which is straight across. That's another 50-some routes. Go down to Punta Gorda, it's 40-some routes. Passengers in and out of Sanford, about 3 million, 3.5 m