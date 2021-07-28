Q2 2021 Allegiant Travel Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Sherry Wilson - Allegiant Travel Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Sati. Welcome to the Allegiant Travel Company's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Maury Gallagher, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; John Redmond, company's President; Greg Anderson, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Scott Sheldon, our EVP and Chief Operating Officer; Scott DeAngelo, our EVP and Chief Marketing Officer; Drew Wells, our SVP of Revenue and Planning; and a handful of others to help answer questions.



We will start the call with commentary and then open it up to questions.