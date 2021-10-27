Q3 2021 Allegiant Travel Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Sherry Wilson - Allegiant Travel Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Kirby. Welcome to the Allegiant Travel Company's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Maury Gallagher, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; John Redmond, the company's President; Greg Anderson, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Scott Sheldon, our EVP and Chief Operating Officer; Scott DeAngelo, our EVP and Chief Marketing Officer; Drew Wells, our SVP of Revenue and Planning; and a handful of others to help answer questions.



We ask that you please limit yourself to 1 question and 1 follow-up. The company's comments today will contain forward-looking statements concerning our future performance and strategic plans.



Various risk factors could