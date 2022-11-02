Nov 02, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2022 Allegiant Travel Company Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sherry Wilson. Please go ahead.
Sherry Wilson - Allegiant Travel Company - Director of IR
Thank you, Chris. Welcome to the Allegiant Travel Company's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are John Redmond, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Greg Anderson, President and Chief Financial Officer; Scott Sheldon, President and Chief Operating Officer; Scott DeAngelo, our EVP and Chief Marketing Officer; Drew Wells, our SVP of Revenue and Planning; and a handful of others to help answer questions. We will start the call with commentary and then open it up to questions. (Operator Instructions)
The company's comments today will contain forward-looking statements concerning our future performance and strategic plan. Various risk factors could cause the underlying assump
Q3 2022 Allegiant Travel Co Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...