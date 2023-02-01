Q4 2022 Allegiant Travel Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Allegiant Travel Company Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sherry Wilson. Please go ahead.



Sherry Wilson - Allegiant Travel Company - Director of IR



Thank you, Justin. Welcome to the Allegiant Travel Company's Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. .



On the call with me today are John Redmond, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Greg Anderson, President; Scott DeAngelo, our EVP and Chief Marketing Officer; Drew Wells, our SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Robert Neal, SVP and Chief Financial Officer; and a handful of others to help answer questions. We will start the call with commentary and then open it up to questions. We ask that you please limit yourself to 1 question and 1 follow-up.



The company's comments today will contain forward-looking statements concerning our future performance and strategic p