Nov 10, 2021 / 05:10PM GMT

Jonathan Yong - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us here at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference. I'm Jonathan Yong and will be moderating today's fireside chat.



Today, we are pleased to have Alignment Healthcare, a tech-enabled health insurer, focused on Medicare Advantage. From the company, we have John Kao, Founder and CEO of Alignment; and Thomas Freeman, Chief Financial Officer. Again, this will be a fireside chat, and you can e-mail questions to me at [email protected], which should also be on your screen as well.



So with that, welcome, John and Thomas.



John E. Kao - Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Hi, Jonathan.



Jonathan Yong - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



So for those who are less familiar with Alignment Healthcare, it may be worth having you take a few moments to speak about the company, what mak